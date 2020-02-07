Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DLG. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 385 ($5.06) to GBX 405 ($5.33) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 315 ($4.14) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 341.92 ($4.50).

DLG stock opened at GBX 342.90 ($4.51) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 326.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 304.21. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 266.70 ($3.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 366.60 ($4.82).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

