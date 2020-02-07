Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:PASS) Shares Down 5.9%

Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:PASS) fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.33 and last traded at $12.33, 5,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 4,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.81.

