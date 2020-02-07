Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) Stake Boosted by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) by 171.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 548,760 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares makes up 0.5% of Virtu Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares were worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,675,000.

Get Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:DUST traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $6.30. 10,565,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,346,805. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $24.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.