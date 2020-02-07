Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV) Price Target Increased to GBX 630 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 630 ($8.29) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Discoverie Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discoverie Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating and issued a GBX 641 ($8.43) price objective (up from GBX 579 ($7.62)) on shares of Discoverie Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on Discoverie Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 615 ($8.09) price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 581 ($7.64).

LON:DSCV traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 566 ($7.45). The stock had a trading volume of 40,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,952. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18. The stock has a market cap of $501.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 565.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 490.95. Discoverie Group has a 1-year low of GBX 381 ($5.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 584.40 ($7.69).

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Design & Manufacturing and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

