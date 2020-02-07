Diversified Portfolios Inc. Buys 495 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHR. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $100,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.76. The stock had a trading volume of 12,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,648. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day moving average is $55.38. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $56.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.1113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

