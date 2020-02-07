Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $264,000 Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 36,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 139,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after buying an additional 82,641 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 83,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 107,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,973,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,113. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $82.23 and a 1-year high of $94.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.02.

