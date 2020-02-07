Diversified Portfolios Inc. Makes New $215,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 130,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 154,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 296,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after buying an additional 39,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,561,979. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.98 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

