Diversified Portfolios Inc. Purchases 1,509 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.4% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 8,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.64. The company had a trading volume of 104,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,725,059. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.32. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $82.82 and a 12 month high of $96.15.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

