Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Given New C$4.25 Price Target at CIBC

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) had its target price boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.57% from the company’s current price.

TSE DIV traded down C$0.05 on Friday, reaching C$3.28. 269,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,060. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63. The company has a market cap of $361.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80. Diversified Royalty has a 12 month low of C$2.58 and a 12 month high of C$3.37.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diversified Royalty will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.