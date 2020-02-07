DMarket Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.21 Million (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 7th. One DMarket token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00002566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, YoBit, Bittrex and IDEX. In the last seven days, DMarket has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. DMarket has a total market capitalization of $14.28 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.51 or 0.02987401 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00221909 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00032515 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00131612 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket’s launch date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Tidex, IDEX, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

