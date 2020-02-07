Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy makes up approximately 1.5% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 313.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.86. 1,105,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,114. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $71.39 and a 1 year high of $86.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.48. The stock has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.80, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.62%.

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Argus boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.55.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.