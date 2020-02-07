Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $85.44 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 8.15%.

Shares of NYSE:LPG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $682.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.21. Dorian LPG has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.28.

In other news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $146,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,882.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $45,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,193.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dorian LPG in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Fearnley Fonds cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DNB Markets raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.30 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

