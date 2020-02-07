DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Major Shareholder Buys $370,821.74 in Stock

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 227,498 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $370,821.74. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of DURECT stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,002. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. DURECT Co. has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.86 million, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.12.

Get DURECT alerts:

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 105.07% and a negative return on equity of 119.34%. On average, analysts forecast that DURECT Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DURECT by 15.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,092,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 950,305 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DURECT by 319.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 127,028 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 3rd quarter worth $800,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in DURECT by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

DRRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on DURECT in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley began coverage on DURECT in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of DURECT in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on DURECT in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. DURECT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.40.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.