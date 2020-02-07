DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 641,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,114 shares during the quarter. DXC Technology makes up approximately 2.1% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned about 0.25% of DXC Technology worth $24,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 531,520.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 26,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 26,576 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 276.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 311.7% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.39. 3,589,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946,690. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. DXC Technology Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.37.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.21.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

