DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17, RTT News reports. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DXC stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $34.63. 5,553,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,271,364. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average of $35.37. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DXC Technology from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut DXC Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.79.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

