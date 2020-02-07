Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,307,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,989,037,000 after purchasing an additional 28,254 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 627,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 619,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 34,416.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 553,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 551,695 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,033,000 after purchasing an additional 27,071 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $363.31. The stock had a trading volume of 230,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,410. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.29 and a 52 week high of $385.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $367.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NOC shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.45.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.