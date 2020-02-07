Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.19 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,682,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,372,000 after buying an additional 77,382 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,759,000 after buying an additional 54,529 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 994,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,278,000 after buying an additional 58,936 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 923,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,754,000 after buying an additional 54,027 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 760,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,489,000 after buying an additional 21,956 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.50. 4,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,252. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.62. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $152.70 and a 52 week high of $184.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

