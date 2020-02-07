Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.82 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ES. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 607.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 67.5% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.79.

Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.84. 23,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,376. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.12 and its 200 day moving average is $82.96. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $68.38 and a 52 week high of $93.56. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.