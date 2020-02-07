Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BMY. Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

NYSE BMY traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,753,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,281,971. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.23. The company has a market cap of $106.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

