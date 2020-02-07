Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,708 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in CVS Health by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,546,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $114,531,000 after acquiring an additional 209,283 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in CVS Health by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 53,961 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 42,079 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen set a $76.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

CVS traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.71. 3,196,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,686,579. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 404,182 shares of company stock valued at $30,121,266 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.