Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $3.22 Million in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 109,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.92% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWI. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of EWI stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $29.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,572. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $30.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.29.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

