Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,718 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $7,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 298.9% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period.

Shares of HDV traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,256. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.08. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $88.20 and a 52-week high of $98.49.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.