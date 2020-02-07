Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 51,085 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2,743.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,085 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CXI Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.29. The company had a trading volume of 8,590,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,398,018. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.34. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $144.25 and a 52 week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

