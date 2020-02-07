e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. e.l.f. Beauty updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.55-0.59 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.55-0.59 EPS.

ELF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.83. 55,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,939. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.99 million, a PE ratio of -1,885.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 2.29. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $19.96.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 61,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $1,088,881.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 8,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $142,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,669,599 shares of company stock valued at $57,851,559 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

