e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. e.l.f. Beauty updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.55-0.59 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.55-0.59 EPS.
ELF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.83. 55,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,939. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.99 million, a PE ratio of -1,885.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 2.29. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $19.96.
In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 61,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $1,088,881.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 8,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $142,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,669,599 shares of company stock valued at $57,851,559 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.
