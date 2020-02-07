e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.27.

Shares of ELF traded up $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $18.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,766,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.00 million, a P/E ratio of 631.21, a PEG ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.54. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $19.96.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 61,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $1,088,881.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 8,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $142,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,669,599 shares of company stock worth $57,851,559 in the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at $98,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

