e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Upgraded to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ELF. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an equal rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.27.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,085. The firm has a market cap of $866.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,894.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $19.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.54.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 8,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $142,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 61,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $1,088,881.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,669,599 shares of company stock valued at $57,851,559 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth $98,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth about $161,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.