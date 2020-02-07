Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) Trading Down 1%

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) dropped 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.27 and last traded at $17.27, approximately 367 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 21,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.44.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This is an increase from Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

In other news, Portfolio Manager James C. Camp bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,790.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGIF. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund by 234.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 25,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund by 62.2% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 659,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 253,150 shares during the last quarter.

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:EGIF)

There is no company description available for Eagle Growth and Income Opportunities Fund.

