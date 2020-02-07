Eastern Bank Lowers Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Eastern Bank cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,499 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 17,670.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,589,000 after buying an additional 2,442,530 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 15,152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $290,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,761 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,804,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,074,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,490 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 11,155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 495,218 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $80,215,000 after purchasing an additional 490,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Union Pacific by 454.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 554,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $89,883,000 after purchasing an additional 454,900 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. UBS Group lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $184.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus increased their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.30.

Shares of UNP traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,189,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,742. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $149.09 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The stock has a market cap of $128.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

