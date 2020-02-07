Eastern Bank Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 872,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,762 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank owned approximately 1.02% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 29,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCL remained flat at $$21.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 170,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,136. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average is $21.25. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $21.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

