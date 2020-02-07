Eastern Bank Sells 2,179 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Eastern Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,970 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.05.

In related news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $3,955,764.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 526,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,478,561.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,305.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,189 shares of company stock worth $19,422,499. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CTSH traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.46. 274,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,031,052. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $74.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 20.05%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

