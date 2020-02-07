Eastern Bank Sells 587 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Eastern Bank lessened its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,586,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,859. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.30. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $150.58 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The firm has a market cap of $93.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.30%.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Insiders have sold a total of 17,419 shares of company stock worth $2,857,383 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

