Eastern Bank Sells 81 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Eastern Bank lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,419 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 380,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,249,000 after buying an additional 225,225 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,175,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,647,000 after buying an additional 151,338 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 167,028.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 116,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,554,000 after buying an additional 116,920 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 356,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,217,000 after buying an additional 99,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $438.53. The stock had a trading volume of 494,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,557. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $414.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $292.53 and a 12 month high of $439.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.47.

In related news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.60, for a total transaction of $2,831,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,237 shares of company stock worth $17,069,612. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

