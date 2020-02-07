Eastern Bank Trims Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Eastern Bank reduced its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRV. MKM Partners raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.86.

TRV traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $135.53. The company had a trading volume of 439,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $124.36 and a 52-week high of $155.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.17%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

