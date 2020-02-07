Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Raised to $104.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $101.00 to $104.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ETN. Deutsche Bank upgraded Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC cut Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.13.

Shares of ETN traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $102.48. 2,507,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,880,395. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Eaton has a 12 month low of $74.29 and a 12 month high of $103.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $1,545,568.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,354.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 1,372.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the third quarter worth $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 730.2% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 49.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

