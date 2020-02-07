Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.60-$5.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.75. Eaton also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.60-5.90 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised shares of Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Eaton from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.13.

Shares of ETN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,507,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,395. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Eaton has a 52 week low of $74.29 and a 52 week high of $103.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $1,545,568.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,354.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

