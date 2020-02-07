Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust (CEV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 20th

Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0446 per share on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

CEV stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $13.86.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

