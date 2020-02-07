eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given Sell Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their sell rating on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. Mizuho currently has a $33.00 target price on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EBAY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a sell rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Benchmark decreased their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 target price on eBay and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.79.

EBAY traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,968,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,472,126. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.51. eBay has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its holdings in eBay by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,316,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $408,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,171 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in eBay by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,648,493 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $312,297,000 after buying an additional 442,420 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in eBay by 16.7% during the third quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 6,610,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $257,658,000 after buying an additional 945,800 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in eBay by 43.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,979,812 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $155,135,000 after buying an additional 1,207,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in eBay by 12.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,299,526 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $128,616,000 after buying an additional 362,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

