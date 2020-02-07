Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Downgraded by Boenning Scattergood

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) was downgraded by Boenning Scattergood from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.27.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $206.70 on Friday. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $157.19 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,486,296,000 after buying an additional 578,662 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,396,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,474,000 after buying an additional 264,220 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ecolab by 7.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,073,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,628,000 after buying an additional 150,379 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 392.7% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 167,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,197,000 after buying an additional 133,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,954,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $585,155,000 after buying an additional 121,062 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

