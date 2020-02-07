Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (LON:EPIC) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.48

Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (LON:EPIC) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:EPIC traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Thursday, reaching GBX 86.40 ($1.14). The company had a trading volume of 195,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,653. Ediston Property Investment has a twelve month low of GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 110 ($1.45). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 86.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 88.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.59 million and a P/E ratio of 15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33.

Ediston Property Investment Company Profile

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

