Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (LON:EPIC) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.48

Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (LON:EPIC) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:EPIC traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Thursday, reaching GBX 86.40 ($1.14). The company had a trading volume of 195,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,653. Ediston Property Investment has a twelve month low of GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 110 ($1.45). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 86.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 88.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.59 million and a P/E ratio of 15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33.
Ediston Property Investment Company Profile
