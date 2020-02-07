eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.5-17.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.70 million.eGain also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.10-0.14 EPS.

eGain stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,690. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $226.29 million, a P/E ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.66.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. eGain had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $17.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eGain will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EGAN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on eGain in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Rowe began coverage on eGain in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.17.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.