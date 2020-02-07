ELECTRICITE DE/ADR Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ECIFY)

ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for ELECTRICITE DE/ADR in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year.

Get ELECTRICITE DE/ADR alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

ECIFY stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.49. 8,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,267. ELECTRICITE DE/ADR has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $3.39. The company has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20.

About ELECTRICITE DE/ADR

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of power and energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for ELECTRICITE DE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ELECTRICITE DE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.