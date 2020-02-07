Electrocomponents’ (ECM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) in a research report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Electrocomponents to a hold rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 774 ($10.18) to GBX 811 ($10.67) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 625 ($8.22) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 712.44 ($9.37).

Shares of LON:ECM traded up GBX 12.80 ($0.17) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 717.40 ($9.44). 909,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 685.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 641.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 21.94. Electrocomponents has a 12 month low of GBX 532.40 ($7.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 729.80 ($9.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were given a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. Electrocomponents’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.46%.

Electrocomponents Company Profile

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

