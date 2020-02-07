Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Announces Earnings Results

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67, RTT News reports. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Emerson Electric updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.55-3.80 EPS.

NYSE:EMR traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $73.72. The stock had a trading volume of 130,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,861. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $55.98 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.12 and its 200 day moving average is $69.32. The company has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

In related news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Blinn purchased 1,400 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.11 per share, with a total value of $102,354.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,414.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EMR. HSBC lowered Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

