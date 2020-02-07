EML Payments (ASX:EML) Trading 2.5% Higher

EML Payments Ltd (ASX:EML)’s stock price traded up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$5.40 ($3.83) and last traded at A$5.29 ($3.75), 2,423,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$5.16 ($3.66).

The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 162.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is A$4.06.

In other news, insider Thomas Cregan 412,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. Also, insider David Liddy 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th.

EML Payments Limited provides prepaid payment services in Australia, Europe, and North America. The company issues mobile, virtual, and physical card solutions for payouts, gifts, incentives and rewards, and supplier payments. It also offers supplier enablement, payment execution, program management, and other services.

