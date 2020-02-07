Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EIGI. SunTrust Banks set a $5.50 price objective on Endurance International Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Endurance International Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.00.

EIGI stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,044. The company has a market cap of $680.78 million, a PE ratio of -87.82 and a beta of 1.31. Endurance International Group has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $8.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Endurance International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Endurance International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Endurance International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Endurance International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Endurance International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

