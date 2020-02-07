Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €8.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €7.30 ($8.49) target price on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €6.30 ($7.33) target price on shares of Enel and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.72) target price on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €7.53 ($8.75).

Enel has a 1-year low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a 1-year high of €5.59 ($6.50).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

