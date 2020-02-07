Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Entegris had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $427.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Entegris updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.50-0.55 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.50-0.55 EPS.

Entegris stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.59. The stock had a trading volume of 433,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,629. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.31. Entegris has a 12-month low of $32.66 and a 12-month high of $58.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup set a $50.00 target price on shares of Entegris and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

