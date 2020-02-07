Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $415-430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $425.14 million.Entegris also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.50-0.55 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Entegris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup set a $50.00 price objective on Entegris and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Entegris from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a positive rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Get Entegris alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.38. The company had a trading volume of 678,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,430. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.60. Entegris has a 12 month low of $32.66 and a 12 month high of $58.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entegris will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.