EOS Price Up 10.2% Over Last Week (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One EOS coin can now be bought for $4.56 or 0.00046769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, OpenLedger DEX, BtcTrade.im and Coinone. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and approximately $3.55 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000181 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000093 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,048,677,473 coins and its circulating supply is 951,977,462 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOS is eos.io

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, QBTC, Coinbe, Huobi, DOBI trade, YoBit, Cryptomate, EXX, BCEX, Zebpay, Poloniex, DragonEX, Exrates, Fatbtc, BitFlip, Exmo, Bit-Z, GOPAX, DigiFinex, IDAX, Tidebit, C2CX, LBank, Cobinhood, HitBTC, Coindeal, Coinone, Livecoin, Upbit, Bithumb, Coinrail, IDCM, CoinTiger, Bibox, CPDAX, Vebitcoin, CoinBene, ChaoEX, OEX, Ovis, Bitbns, Bitfinex, CoinExchange, Koinex, Liqui, WazirX, BtcTrade.im, Kucoin, ABCC, Bilaxy, Gate.io, COSS, CoinEx, TOPBTC, BigONE, OTCBTC, BitMart, Neraex, Kraken, OKEx, RightBTC, ZB.COM, Tidex, Mercatox, Binance, OpenLedger DEX, Instant Bitex, Hotbit, Kuna, Rfinex and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

