Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE EQNR traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.90. 5,859,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658,232. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.76. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $23.97. The company has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 362.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 51,375 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 246,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 246,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

