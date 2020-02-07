Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.
Shares of NYSE EQNR traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.90. 5,859,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658,232. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.76. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $23.97. The company has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.01.
About Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.
